CHICAGO (CBS) — Members of St. Sabina Church held a protest on the Dan Ryan overpass at 76th Street Friday afternoon honoring Emmett Till and protesting racism in America and the shootings of Black men.
Demonstrators held signs that read “Stop Killing Us.”
The organization Purpose Over Pain and members of Saint Sabina Church said 65 years after Till’s death, Black men are still killed because of the color of their skin.
In 1955, 14-year-old Emmett Till was accused of whistling at a white woman at a grocery store while visiting family.
Days later, a group of white men tortured him repeatedly and murdered him. Six decades later, the woman who made the claims admitted they were false.
Emmett Till’s murder is considered a major catalyst of the modern civil rights movement.