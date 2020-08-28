CHICAGO (CBS) — Kenosha is quiet now after days of unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake during an arrest attempt.

He remains in the hospital. His family said he’s paralyzed, and until Friday afternoon, he was shackled to his bed.

CBS 2 political investigator Dana Kozlov reports from the Kenosha County Courthouse in Wisconsin where the police chief said he was restrained for a reason.

In a news conference, he indicated it was protocol, due to a July warrant for Blake’s arrest. But his family called it excessive.

“He’s paralyzed from the waist down,” said Blake’s father.

Hurt on top of anger for Jacob Blake’s dad. He called his son’s hospital restraint overkill, four days after Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake seven times in the back during an arrest attempt outside an apartment building, and four days into being under guard by an outside law enforcement officer.

“Makes no sense to me,” lamented Blake’s father.

“He’s being guarded because he’s under arrest for an outstanding warrant for third degree sexual assault,” said Kenosha Police Chief Dan Miskinis.

Charges are now pending, confirmed Blake’s attorney, in connection with a July criminal complaint accusing Blake of third degree sexual assault and domestic abuse at the same address where he was shot by police Sunday.

The entire matter, which sparked days of violent protests, is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Also under investigation: Seventeen-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, now charged with shooting and killing two protesters. Video captured him walking down Kenosha streets with a long gun.

The Antioch teenager was set to be in Lake County court for a virtual extradition hearing on Friday, but he waived his right to appear. The hearing was continued until September 25.

“He is in custody until then. Until he comes back to court,” said a spokesperson for the Lake County State’s Attorneys Office.

Rittenhouse was represented by a Lake County Illinois public defender Friday, but he is hiring a private attorney out of Los Angeles.

Jacob Blake’s restraints were taken off Friday afternoon. His attorney said he plans to plead not guilty to any charges filed in connection with the July allegations.