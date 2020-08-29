DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police arrested seven people Saturday night during a protest on the campus of Loyola University, including one accused of striking an officer, after they blocked an intersection and refused to leave.

Chicago police said the protesters locked arms and blocked the roadway in the intersection of Sheridan and Kenmore around 7 p.m.

“Due to public safety concerns, CPD issued several dispersal orders,” police said in a tweet.

Seven of the protesters who refused to comply were arrested, including one who struck an officer, police said.

The protesters had been calling to defund the police, and chanting in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as they marched in the neighborhoods around the Loyola campus on Saturday.