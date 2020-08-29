CHICAGO (CBS) — Protesters are expected to march on the Magnificent Mile on Saturday, six days after police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake in the back.
Chicago Police have said they’re ready for whatever might happen.
Two competing demonstrations are supposed to take place on Michigan Avenue: one, led by Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef, protesting police brutality, with supporters calling to shut down the Mag Mile; the other with “back the blue” activists calling for a shopping spree on the Mag Mile.
Chicago Police have lined the Mag Mile, hoping to avoid a repeat of the looting that has hit downtown after protests in late May and early June. The department has canceled days off for officers on the day and evening watch on Saturday, and the overnight watch into Sunday. Officers are being deployed on longer shifts for those times.
Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) said officers are on virtually every corner of downtown.
Protesters planning to shut down the Mag Mile said their demonstration will be peaceful.
Just in case, the city has put out barriers and other safeguards to protect businesses, including shops that have been victim to looting in the past.