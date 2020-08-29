CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer was injured Saturday morning, when a stolen car struck him in the Kenwood neighborhood, prompting him to open fire on the fleeing vehicle.
Police said the vehicle was stolen around 10:15 a.m. near Roosevelt Road and Prairie Avenue.
Officers later spotted the vehicle on the 4900 block of South Lake Shore Drive West. When police tried to make a traffic stop, the driver struck an officer, who fired his weapon as the vehicle fled the scene, police said.
The injured officer was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, with a leg injury.
The stolen vehicle was later found abandoned on the 6200 block of South Park Shore East Court.
No one was in custody Saturday afternoon.