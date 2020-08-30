CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people were shot Sunday afternoon – and one of them was killed – while dining outside at a pancake house in Morgan Park.
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. at a pancake house at 116th Street and Western Avenue.
Six adults were shot as they ate outside under a tent the restaurant had set up, according to the Fire Department.
One person was dead at the scene. Three others were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious-to-critical condition, and two more were taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park in fair-to-serious condition and in good condition.
Police said the person who was killed was a man and was the target of the shooting. A white-colored sport-utility vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots as he ate, police said.
Area Two detectives were investigating Sunday afternoon. No one was in custody.