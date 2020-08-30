CHICAGO (CBS) — Police divers were searching for a man in the water at Monroe Harbor Sunday evening.
Police said the 32-year-old man fell off a boat at 6:05 p.m. and did not resurface.
A police boat, an ambulance, and squad cars were all at the scene.
Fire Department divers were searching earlier, but as nightfall approached, Fire Department divers left the water and continued searching from a department boat using search cameras, as well as assistance from the police dive unit.
The Fire Department said Sunday evening that the search had transitioned to a recovery mission rather than a rescue mission, meaning it is believed that the man did not survive. Their divers left, while police and the U.S. Coast Guard continued the search.