By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police divers were searching for a man in the water at Monroe Harbor Sunday evening.

Police said the 32-year-old man fell off a boat at 6:05 p.m. and did not resurface.

A police boat, an ambulance, and squad cars were all at the scene.

(Credit: Jeff Langan/CBS 2)

Fire Department divers were searching earlier, but as nightfall approached, Fire Department divers left the water and continued searching from a department boat using search cameras, as well as assistance from the police dive unit.

The Fire Department said Sunday evening that the search had transitioned to a recovery mission rather than a rescue mission, meaning it is believed that the man did not survive. Their divers left, while police and the U.S. Coast Guard continued the search.