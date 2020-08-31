CHICAGO (CBS) — The first day of school can be a little scary, especially with all the new rules this year.
So members of the Chicago Police Department came out to show their support for the children of two fallen officers.
More than two dozen officers saluted as the kids of Officer Samuel Jimenez and Officer Eduardo Marmolejo walked into school.
Jimenez was killed in the Mercy Hospital shooting. Marmolejo was hit by a train while pursuing a suspect. The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation is paying the tuition for their children to attend Morgan Park Academy.