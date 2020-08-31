CHICAGO (CBS) — A 28-year-old man has died after he was shot early Sunday, along with three other people, including an 8-year-old boy.

Zion police said officers responded to a call of shots fired shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday on the 2300 block of Joppa Avenue. They found two 28-year-old men with gunshot wounds to the abdomen, a 35-year-old man with a gunshot to the shoulder and leg, and an 8-year-old boy with a gunshot to the hand.

Police said a newer-model, dark-colored sport-utility vehicle with at least three people in it pulled by, and both the front- and back-seat passengers opened fire on the three adult victims, who were standing inside a home.

One of the rounds went into the home and struck the boy in his bedroom, police said.

The two 28-year-old men were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville by Zion Fire & Rescue.

Zion police said they were notified around 11:30 p.m. Sunday that one of the 28-year-old men had died. His name has not yet been released. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday morning.

The other 28-year-old man was in critical condition, after undergoing surgery.

The 35-year-old man was taken by a friend to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, where he was treated and released. The boy was taken to the same hospital, where he was also treated and released.

Police said they found 15 .233-caliber shell casings, six .40-caliber shell casings, and six 9mm shell casings at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Zion Police Department at (847) 872-8000, or Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.