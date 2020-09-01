CHICAGO (CBS) — A dog is dead following a flight to Chicago, and police say it and 17 others were found caged without food or water. The dogs were coming from Jordan when paperwork delayed their release. This comes after a similar situation just weeks ago.

Staci Yates paid thousands to buy a dog from an overseas breeder, but she calls the federal government the real dog in all of this.

“Something needs to be done,” she said. “This is ridiculous. These animals don’t deserve that.”

Fin, a black lab, just turned one year old. He was bred in Russia, and due to COVID-19 he took longer than expected to get to his Alabama home. The delay the dogs went through as they stopped at O’Hare International Airport on Aug. 10 was a shock to Yates. She said the black lab was in a kennel, barely able to move for two days. She said one day was in a Chicago cargo hold, in governmental limbo.

“He was laying in his own feces and had obviously been in it for quite some time,” she said.

More dogs arrived from Amman, Jordan, Aug. 28 and were placed in a warehouse. The cargo company said the dogs did not have the proper vaccination documents required for international shipping.

Chicago police said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would not release the dogs to their owner. They described 17 dogs in a cage without food or water and at least one dog dead. Animal control took possession of two, and another agency is caring for the other 15.

Yates said it was the same situation with her lab weeks ago.

“We were never given an explanation,” she said. “All of a sudden they were just released. In this situation I believe it was the CDC. They’re the ones that held everything up.

An airline cargo handling service was issued two citations, one for cruelty to animals and one for neglect.

