CHICAGO (CBS) — After showers taper off Tuesday night, we are turning up the temperature.
The low for Tuesday night is 65.
Highs Wednesday will be in the mid-80s, but the gusty west and northwest wind will pull in dry air, so it won’t feel so muggy.
This wind flow will also generate high waves the next two days.
Highs will also be in the mid-80s on Thursday.
This was the hottest summer season on record, and we fall way behind in the rain department.
Areas that received heavy downpours Tuesday had totals just over an inch.