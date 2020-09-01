DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Hit the Hood peace initiative wants to see changes in the Chicago Police Union contract.

Changes the group My Block My Hood My City said will make officers more accountable when they are accused of police misconduct.

The group said the current Fraternal Order of Police contract is “dangerous.” The group is campaigning for a new contract between the city of Chicago and the police union.

Hit the Hood will hold a virtual teach-in and march on Labor Day at noon at Millennium Park.

 