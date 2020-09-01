CHICAGO (CBS) — The Hit the Hood peace initiative wants to see changes in the Chicago Police Union contract.
Changes the group My Block My Hood My City said will make officers more accountable when they are accused of police misconduct.
The group said the current Fraternal Order of Police contract is “dangerous.” The group is campaigning for a new contract between the city of Chicago and the police union.
Hit the Hood will hold a virtual teach-in and march on Labor Day at noon at Millennium Park.