CHICAGO (CBS) — A 10-year-old girl was killed and a 5-year-old boy was critically injured Wednesday afternoon, when a car fleeing from police caused a crash in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
Police said officers tried to pull over a black Mercedes for a traffic violation around 12:30 p.m., when it fled the scene. The fleeing car was headed west on 80th Street when it crashed into a gray sedan driven by a 57-year-old woman headed north on Halsted Street, and then a tan sedan driven by a 43-year-old man with two children inside.
A 10-year-old girl was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A 5-year-old boy also was taken to Comer, where he was in critical condition, according to police.
The 43-year-old man who was driving the tan car and the 57-year-old woman driving the gray sedan both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
The family identified the girl who died as Da’Karia Spicer and the boy as Dhaamir Spicer. They were in the car with their father, Kevin Spicer, and were headed out to pick up a laptop for Da’Karia to begin e-learning.
Police released the following statement: “This is a devastating loss of life and our sincerest condolences go out to the family and all those impacted by this tragic incident. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has been notified of this incident and will conduct an investigation into this matter. CPD’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit will also conduct a thorough investigation of this event.”
Three people in the Mercedes ran away from the scene. Area Two detectives were questioning a person of interest.