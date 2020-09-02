CHICAGO (CBS) — Some Indiana school officials said they have their doubts about a new color-coded system for identifying COVID hotspots.
It goes county by county, showing different colors based on positivity rates and new infections. Blue areas have lower rates, red are higher. Schools are supposed to use the info to decide the safest way to teach kids.
But some superintendents aren’t convinced the map will always be up to date, or reflect what’s happening in their school district.
Meantime, Indiana deaths from COVID-19 are up, month to month. The state had 309 deaths in August, up from 287 in July.
That’s still down compared to April, when more than a thousand Hoosiers died from the virus. If Indiana’s numbers continue to rise, the state may be placed on Chicago’s travel order list as early as next week.