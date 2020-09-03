CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois announced 1,360 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the lowest daily total in nearly a month. Public health officials also announced 25 new coronavirus deaths.
Illinois hasn’t seen fewer than 1,400 daily cases since Aug. 10, when the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,319 new cases.
Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 240,003 cases of COVID-19, including 8,115 deaths.
The new cases come as IDPH reported 40,795 virus tests in the past 24 hours, for a one-day positivity rate of 3.3%. The seven-day statewide positive test rate for the past week stands at 4.4%, compared to 4.0% a month ago, and 2.5% in early July.
As of Wednesday night, 1,620 coronavirus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 360 in intensive care, and 144 on ventilators, according to IDPH. The state’s coronavirus hospitalization figures have been relatively flat this summer, even as overall cases were steadily rising through late August. Overall cases now seem to be going down slightly since late August.
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 95% statewide recovery rate as of Thursday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.