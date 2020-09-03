HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) — Illinois State Police late Thursday apprehended two people in Harvey who might be connected to a murder.
Police said it started with a car chase on the Tri-State Tollway at Interstate 80. When the car reached 147th Street, two men got out and ran.
The search lasted for hours at Interstate 57 and 147th Street/Sibley Boulevard.
Illinois State Police ultimately took both suspects into custody and turned them over to Calumet City police.
Details of what happened in Calumet City were not immediately available. Further questions were referred to Calumet City police.