NORTHBROOK, Ill. (CBS) — Police on Thursday evening were searching for two young men who robbed a 7-Eleven store of $2,000 in Northbrook.
Around 5:30 p.m., the suspects walked into a 7-Eleven at 1512 Shermer Rd., Northbrook police said.
They went behind the counter to pull out the cash drawer and took the cash, police said.
The men did not display or imply they had a weapon.
The suspects are described as being between 18 and 24 years old. Police released surveillance images.
They were last seen entering a dark Toyota Scion in which they fled south.