CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago Police Superintendent David brown is vowing to keep the city safe over the long holiday weekend.
He said it’s all hands on decking and said more officers will be on the streets as well as other city departments.
Officers’ shifts have been extended from 8 to 12 hour work days and all days off have been cancelled. Brown said that puts about 8,000 officers on the streets of Chicago through Tuesday.
City trucks will be deployed to use as barriers to block certain parts of the streets. This will stop cars from caravanning to The Loop in order to loot.
And the focus won’t just be on the downtown area. Officers will also patrol convenience stores and retail corridors in various neighborhoods. Police will also be monitoring social media.
When asked if bridges will be raised, Brown said that is not part of the plan. So far, he said, he’s gotten no indication of any civil unrest or looting this weekend.