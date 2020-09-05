CHICAGO (CBS) — With the start of a new and much different school year at Chicago Public Schools just around the corner, hundreds of high school students picked up new computers on Saturday.
At Morgan Park High School, 1744 W. Pryor Ave., staff members rolled up their sleeves and got to work – giving out hundreds of devices.
Students stood patiently in some very long lines outside the school Saturday morning.
Chicago Public Schools reopen with online learning this Tuesday.
There have been several drives recently to make sure all students have the equipment they need.