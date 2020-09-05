STONE PARK, Ill. (CBS) — A major fire broke out Saturday afternoon in west suburban Stone Park.
CBS 2 is told at least four homes on 36th Avenue near North Avenue were ablaze as of 5 p.m.
Firefighters from nearby Melrose Park and Schiller Park were helping put out the flames.
The Village of Stone Park said there some people suffered minor injuries in the fire, but was not more specific.
Village officials “have worked tirelessly to engage all possible resources to ensure the displaced families have safe shelter and meals,” the village said.