CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police fatally shot a man who lunged at officers while armed with a knife early Saturday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Around 1:40 a.m. officers were responding to a man stabbed near 49th and Lacrosse and attended to the person who was hurt and taken to MacNeal Hospital. His condition is not known.

Officers then searched for a suspect who was found near 49th and Lavergne, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. Police said the man was armed with a knife, officers ordered him to drop it, and he refused. While officers tried to arrest the man, a struggle ensued, and the he was tased.

“He was tased by a sergeant, at which point the offender attempted to remove the prongs from his body,” said Chief Brian McDermott. “He then lunged at the sergeant.”

According to COPA, the man continued to attack officers with the knife, and two officers shot him.

Suspect’s knife recovered at scene pic.twitter.com/Jumd4dkXx0 — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) September 5, 2020

The man was pronounced dead shortly later.

No one else was injured.

The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative leave for 30 days, police say.

Officers were wearing body cameras, and COPA is investigating the incident.