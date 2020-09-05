CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday announced 2,806 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths, with a total of 61,936 tests processed.
The new figures come a day after the IDPH announced results for 149,273 new tests on Friday, by far the most tests announced in a single day. That staggeringly high number of test results included 5,368 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
A total of 248,177 positive coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Illinois, and 8,166 deaths from the disease.
The latest include one man in his 40s, two men in their 70s, one woman in her 80s, and two women in their 90s in Cook County. They also include one man in his 50s and two men in their 80s in DuPage County, and one man in his 40s and one man in his 80s in Lake County.
Several counties downstate or otherwise away from the Chicago area also saw deaths.
The preliminary statewide positivity rate from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4 is 4.2 percent.
As of Friday night, 1,547 people were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, of whom 360 were in the ICU and 151 were on ventilators.