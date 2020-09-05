Bears Coach Matt Nagy Expects Decision Soon On Starting QBThe Bears coach suggested the decision could come sometime this weekend.

Can A New App Revolutionize Youth Sports?: Tom House On 'Mustard' & Working With Tom Brady, Drew BreesTom House is a former MLB pitcher and a throwing expert who has worked with people like Nolan Ryan, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Now, he wants to change the face of youth sports with a new app called Mustard.

Former Marquette Guard Markus Howard On NBA Draft: 'My Best Basketball Is Still Ahead Of Me'The prolific scoring guard stares down the uncertainty of this year's draft and questions about his size with confidence that he will continue to prove people wrong.

How To Play CBS Chicago's Pro Football ChallengeThe football season is here. It's time to put your knowledge to the test with our Pro Football Challenge contest for a chance to win $1,000!

NWSL Releases Full Fall Broadcast Schedule For CBS, CBS All Access And CBS Sports NetworkThe NWSL return to CBS this Saturday with a Game of the Week between Sky Blue FC and Washington Spirit.

Luis Robert's Long Homer Helps White Sox Rout RoyalsLuis Robert’s 458-foot home run capped a second five-run inning of the night for Chicago as the White Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals Thursday night.