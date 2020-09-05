DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 1,085 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 new confirmed deaths. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 98,961 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 3,138, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Another 224 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.

So far 1,129,078 tests have been reported to the state, up from 1,117,427 Friday.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.