CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Saturday were asking for help from the public in finding several people caught on camera during two specific incidents amid looting in Chicago early on the morning of Monday, Aug. 10.
The looting incidents happened in the Loop, the Magnificent Mile, Streeterville, River North, Lincoln Park, and the Clybourn Corridor, among other areas. These specific incidents highlighted Saturday happened at an Ulta Beauty store in the Realtor Building on Michigan Avenue, and at a Mr. Submarine sandwich shop near the Washington/Wells Chicago Transit Authority L stop in the Loop.
The looting at the Ulta store at 430 N. Michigan Ave. happened between 1 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10. Surveillance video shows 19 different people walking out of the store with merchandise.
The looting at the Mr. Submarine at 47 N. Wells St. happened at 5:03 a.m. that morning. Black-and-white video shows four people entering, prying open the cash register, and throwing Styrofoam cups to the floor.
Anyone with information is asked to go to the Area Three Looting Task Force website or call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263. Tips can also be emailed to 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.