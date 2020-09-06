CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were injured Sunday afternoon in a shooting in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
TPolice said three people were standing in front of a residence in the 8000 block of South Green Street at 1:42 p.m., when a black sedan – possibly a Chevrolet Impala – went by and someone inside opened fire and shot them all.
A 24-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious, but stale, condition. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the chest and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition. A 22-year-old man was shot in the hand and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition, police said.
The assailants fled the scene, and no one was in custody Sunday afternoon.
Area Two detectives were investigating.