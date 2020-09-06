CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were shot Sunday evening in South Shore, police said.
The shooting happened at 6:26 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Kingston Avenue, police said.
Police said a group of people was hanging out in the sidewalk near an apartment building when a white sport-utility vehicle and someone inside fired shots – striking four people in the group.
A 25-year-old woman was shot in the right leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A 44-year-old man was shot in the right foot and was taken to South Shore Hospital in good condition. A man of an unspecified age was shot twice in the leg and knee and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder and was also taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.
As of just before 8:30 p.m., no one was in custody and Area Two detectives were investigating.