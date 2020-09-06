CHICAGO (CBS) — An employee was fatally stabbed at a Wicker Park Walgreens Sunday morning. The 32-year-old woman was working at the Walgreens in the 1300 block of North Milwaukee around 9:30 a.m. when she was approached by an unknown person with a knife, police said. She was stabbed multiple times, and pronounced dead on the scene.
The person who stabbed her fled without taking any money or items from the store.
No one is in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.
Saturday police sent out a bulletin warning businesses in the 14th police district of an armed robbery and a recent attempted robbery at pharmacies in the area. Police say in both incidents a man, armed with a knife with a red handle, went into a pharmacy and demanded money. In one case he successfully took money from the store. He fled the scene in both incidents.
The incidents happened in the 2400 block of West North Avenue on Sept. 2 at 7:20 a.m. and about 17 minutes later in the 1300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.
Police have not yet said if the incidents are related.