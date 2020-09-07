CHICAGO (CBS) — An 8-year-old girl is dead and two others were wounded in a shooting in Canaryville late Monday.

“I stand before you saddened and angered that another child has lost their life to the senseless gun violence in Chicago,” Chicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott said at the scene.

McDermott said police were called to 47th Street and Union Avenue at 5:55 p.m. for shots fired.

They learned that the victims’ vehicle had been parked facing north on Union Avenue with the assailants’ vehicle directly behind it, and when the light turned green, someone inside the second vehicle opened fire, McDermott said.

The victims’ car continued north on Union Avenue before crashing into a tree, while the assailants made a U-turn and sped off south on Union Avenue, McDermott said.

An 8-year-old girl who was in the car that was fired upon was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital.

Two adults were wounded in the shooting and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A third adult was injured in the subsequent crash, McDermott said.

The vehicle used by the assailants was believed to be a Dodge Charger.

As of 8 p.m., no one was in custody and Area One detectives were investigating.

