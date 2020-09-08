CHICAGO (CBS) — Shot after shot was fired at a sport-utility vehicle in the Canaryville neighborhood late Monday – leaving an 8-year-old girl inside dead.

Two adults in the vehicle were also shot, and a third was injured when the vehicle hit a tree afterward.

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, the child was simply riding in a vehicle with her mother and two others when out of nowhere, a car that was waiting at a light on Union Avenue at 47th Street sprayed the vehicle with bullets. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the girl as 8-year-old Dajore Wilson.

“I stand before you saddened and angered that another child has lost their life to senseless gun violence in the city of Chicago,” Chicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott said at the scene Monday night.

At the scene, the victims’ blue Subaru SUV was left with shattered windows, and countless bullet markers littered the sidewalk.

“I heard 17 gunshots from a block away, come over here to see a little kid laying on the floor,” said area resident David Johnson. “It’s tragedy and horrible.”

McDermott said police were called to 47th Street and Union Avenue at 5:55 p.m. for shots fired.

They learned that the victims’ vehicle had been parked facing north on Union Avenue with the assailants’ vehicle directly behind it, and when the light turned green, someone inside the second vehicle opened fire, McDermott said.

The victims’ car continued north on Union Avenue before crashing into a tree, while the assailants made a U-turn in their Dodge Charger and sped off south on Union Avenue, McDermott said.

Neighbors stepped outside to see the child and others in need.

“Everybody was running towards the little girl that was laying on the ground — trying to help her; trying to help everybody else that was shot in the vehicle,” Johnson said.

Dajore Wilson’s mother was in the SUV with her daughter, along with two other adults.

Dajore was shot in the back and was rushed to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A 30-year-old woman was taken to the U of C Medical Center in serious condition with shots to the back, and a 31-year-old man was taken to the same hospital in serious condition, also with a shot to the back.

Another 30-year-old woman in the SUV was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition. McDermott said she was injured when the car hit the tree.

As of late Monday, no one was in custody and Area One detectives were investigating.

