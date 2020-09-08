CHICAGO (CBS) — Public health officials announced 1,392 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois on Tuesday, including seven additional deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said, as of Tuesday, the state has confirmed 252,353 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 8,186 deaths.
The 1,392 new cases announced Tuesday came amid 31,363 new tests, for a one-day positivity rate of 4.4%. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate for the past week is 4.0%, compared to 4.2% a month ago, and 2.5% in early July.
As of Monday night, 1,504 virus patients in Illinois were being treated in hospitals, including 343 in intensive care, and 133 on ventilators. The state’s coronavirus hospitalization figures have been relatively flat this summer, even as overall cases were steadily rising for most of July and August. Overall cases now seem to be going down slightly since late last month.
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 96% statewide recovery rate as of Monday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.