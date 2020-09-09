AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — Three workers were rushed to the hospital Wednesday when a stack of pallets fell on them in Aurora.
At 10:44 a.m., the Aurora Fire Department was called to the 900 block of Bilter Road. The workers were on the job inside a warehouse when the pallets fell and they became trapped.
Multiple ambulances and fire trucks were called to the scene. Firefighters found two patients with minor injuries who could walk and were taken to an area hospital. A third patient had to be extricated and was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, according to the Aurora Fire Department.
No firefighters were injured.
There was no word late Wednesday about what caused the pallets to collapse.