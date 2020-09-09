Mills Sharp, Bote Has 2 RBIs As Cubs Shut Out RedsAlec Mills pitched six sharp innings and David Bote drove in two runs, leading the Cubs to a victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

White Sox Lose To Pittsburgh Pirates With Error In The 9thPinch-runner Jason Martin scored the winning run on catcher Yasmani Grandal’s error in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

Bears Place Kicker Eddy Pineiro On IR With Groin InjuryPineiro made 23 of 28 field goals for Chicago last year following an offseason trade from Oakland. But he was unable to kick in camp because of the injury.

With Trubisky Starting Season At QB, Bears Look To ReboundThe Bears stumbled from 12-4 in coach Matt Nagy's first year to 8-8 and missed the playoffs for eighth time in nine seasons.

Hendricks Goes 8 Innings, Cubs Beat Cardinals 5-1The Cubs got just the sort of start they needed from Hendricks and closed out the five-game series on a winning note after losing three straight. They lead their longtime rivals by 2 1/2 games.

Chicago Sky Lead By Eight After One, But Fall Short To L.A. SparksCandace Parker scored 24 points with 15 rebounds and Chelsea Gray added 20 with seven assists to help Los Angeles beat Chicago on Sunday night.