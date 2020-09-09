CHICAGO (CBS) — A stationary front will linger in place through Thursday.
We sit on the cool side of the system. The low for Wednesday night is 60 with cloudy conditions, and the high for Thursday is 67 with cloudy and breezy conditions.
Clouds stay in place with a stray shower chance until the pattern breaks by the weekend. Most areas remain dry with breezy, cool conditions.
The dominant northeast wind flow may build waves 5-8 feet along the Illinois shoreline through Thursday.
Lakeshore flooding and rip currents are the main hazards.
It will be cloudy again on Friday with a high of 69. The normal high is 78 degrees.