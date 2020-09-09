CHICAGO (CBS)– A DuPage County resident tested positive for West Nile Virus, marking the first confirmed human case of 2020 in Illinois.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, a woman in her 40s showed symptoms in mid August.
Health officials are warning of West Nile Virus expose amid the pandemic while outdoor activities are more prevalent. Officials recommend using insect repellent when outside to protect from mosquitos carrying the virus as well as avoiding standing water.
In 2019, IDPH reported 28 human cases of West Nile Virus, including one death.
More information can be found on the IDPH website.