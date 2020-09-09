CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying several looting suspects caught on camera near the South Loop on August 10.
Chicago police released surveillance photos and video of the looting suspects at 173 W. Van Buren Street.
The looting incidents happened in the Loop, the Magnificent Mile, Streeterville, River North, Lincoln Park, and the Clybourn Corridor, among other areas.
Anyone with information is asked to go to the Area Three Looting Task Force website or call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263. Tips can also be emailed to 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.