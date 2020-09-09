CHICAGO (CBS) — The suspect in the murder of a Walgreens clerk in Wicker Park appeared in court Wednesday for a bond hearing, where new details emerged about what happened moments before the killing.
A memorial for the victim was growing outside the store Wednesday with balloons lining the fence on the first day of opening since Sunday’s murder.
Prosecutors say the suspect, 18-year-old Sincere Williams, prepared for the killing. Court documents say store surveillance video shows him leave covered in blood after stabbing 32-year-old Olga Calderon 10 times, but he apparently had a change of clothes. Detectives say a combination of police and home cameras show him walking back to his home in a new outfit. They say Williams threw the bloodied clothes in the bushes of a nearby house.
Officers also found the knife used to kill her and a second knife.
Prosecutors say recovered gloves with cuts in them also helped identify Williams. Officers say when they arrested him he had a cut on his hand. His mother told police she took him to the hospital to get stitches after the murder. She claims her son told her he cut his hand on a fence.
Police say Williams is suspected of robbing Calderon’s store four days before her killing.
The judge denied bail Wednesday.