CHICAGO (CBS) — Sheriff’s deputies are searching for several people who carjacked a man as he ordered at a McDonald’s drive thru in Homer Glen before leading police on a chase down I-80.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, a 20-year-old Homer Glen had just ordered his food at the menu board when he was pulling up to the window to pay and a black BMW SUV pulled up beside his vehicle. That’s when two men with handguns approached him, police say. One opened the front passengers door and jumped inside, pointing a gun at the 20-year-old and telling him to get out of his 2020 Dodge Charger.

The victim got out of the car, and that man climbed into the driver’s seat, and the second man got into the passenger seat. The two then sped out of the parking lot in the Dodge followed by the BMW.

Shortly before this call deputies had responded to the Erin Hills subdivision of Homer Glen when residents saw a similar black BMW SUV parked on the street in front of their homes and two men trying to get into their vehicles. They were unsuccessful because the cars were locked.

Around 1 a.m. Illinois State Police found the Dodge charger heading east on I-80, and started a chase. However, police ended the chase “because of excessive speeds and safety to other motorists,” according to a release from the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2 a.m. police recovered the Dodge Charger in a neighborhood in Dolton. The original licenses plates had been changed to dealer plates.

The BMW was reported stolen from the Gurnee area, police say. That vehicle has not been recovered. Sheriff’s detectives and the Illinois Statewide Auto Theft Task Force are investigating, and no one is in custody.

Anyone with information in these incidents is asked to contact Det. Strohm with the Will County Sheriff’s Investigation Unit at (815)727-8574 ext. 4930.