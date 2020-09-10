CHICAGO (CBS)– Glanbia Performance Nutrition is hosting virtual job fairs.
The company is looking for machine operators at its Aurora office. Candidates can register online for Thursday and Friday’s event.
Its job fairs are Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
According to organizers, job applicants will be required to give at least three examples of the types of decisions this job will typically make without higher level approval, identify defects on the line or work area and immediately communicate to the appropriate leadership member.