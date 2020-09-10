CHICAGO (CBS) — Lyft on Thursday announced it is expanding its LyftUp Jobs Access Program, offering free or discounted rides to those looking for work.

The program first launched in October of last year. It offers free Lyft car rides to and from job training programs, interviews, and the first three weeks of new employment so that the unemployed get a better chance at success.

The expansion of the program is intended to support the economic mobility and recovery of tens of millions of people who are unemployed or underemployed – especially among communities of color – amid the unemployment crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the program, Lyft will grow partnerships with Goodwill and United Way in 20 U.S. cities. In Chicago, Lyft and Goodwill will be distributing ride credits to people in their communities to help them get access to opportunity and mobility.

This includes access to both bikeshare by way of Divvy Bikes and rideshare, as well as scooters.

Also part of the expansion is a job access hub – a digital hub that will make it easier to get access to rides who need them. People will have the option to donate a ride to Goodwill or United Way, and job seekers will be connected with the charitable organizations.



