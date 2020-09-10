CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was injured after a carjacking led to a shooting on I-57 Wednesday night.
According to police, the victim was driving southbound on I-57 near 119th Street when another driver struck his car. Both drivers pulled over.
Police said an individual from offending vehicle approached the victim’s car with a gun. The victim is a concealed carry license holder from Texas and police said he displayed a gun.
Shots were exchanged and the victim was shot four times in the chest and knee. The offenders stole the victim’s car, which was later located in Posen.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
The expressway reopened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
This is a developing story.