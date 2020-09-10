CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois is creating more than 1,000 new jobs, thanks to $16 million in federal funding.
“This includes training unemployed and underemployed workers for existing and new roles, some of them created as a result of COVID-19,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
People will be hired and trained as contact tracers and temperature screeners Others will be in charge of things like sanitizing buildings.
Jobs will be listed on a new government website Get Hired.
