CHICAGO (CBS)– There is a $10,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of the shooter who killed an 8-year-old girl on Labor Day.
Shots were fired at an SUV in the Canaryville neighborhood late Monday, killing 8-year-old Dajore Wilson.
Two adults in the vehicle were also shot, and a third was injured when the vehicle hit a tree afterward.
Wilson was riding in the car that was waiting at a light on Union Avenue at 47th Street.
Chicago Police insisted whoever fired the shots wanted to hurt someone in the SUV intentionally. Police said it was gang-related – claims Dajore’s father and family deny.