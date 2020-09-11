(CBS Local)- Bellator MMA and CBS Sports Network announced Friday that the promotion will begin airing live events on CBSSN beginning this fall. As part of the partnership, CBS Sports Network will air Bellator’s events live in the U.S. with preliminary matches streaming on CBSSports.com and Bellator’s YouTube channel.

The first event set to air on CBS Sports Network is set for Thursday, October 1 with Bellator 247 live from Milan, Italy and will be followed up that weekend by Bellator Paris on Saturday, October 10.

Bellator 247 is headlined by welterweights Paul Daley (42-17-2) and Derek Anderson (16-3, 1 NC). Bellator Paris brings a welterweight bout between Michael Page (17-1) and Ross Houston (8-0, 1 NC) and a heavyweight fight between Cheick Kongo (30-10-2, 1 NC) and Tim Johnson (14-6).

“We’re excited to have CBS Sports Network serve as the new home of live Bellator MMA events. It’s a great opportunity to showcase some of the best events and biggest names in the sport,” said CBS Sports Executive Vice President of Programming Dan Weinberg in a statement. “Adding Bellator MMA to the CBS Sports portfolio will allow for greater promotion, engagement and exposure across all our platforms and assets including CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports HQ as well as our various social accounts.”

The first live United States event for the promotion will come on Thursday, October 15 when title holder Cris “Cyborg” (22-2, 1 NC) makes her first title defense against Australia’s Ariene Blencowe (13-7) at Bellator 249 from the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut.

“I am thrilled that Bellator live events will be coming to CBS Sports Network beginning on Oct. 1, as well as the unique opportunities the partnership creates across all CBS Sports platforms,” said Bellator President Scott Coker in a statement. “CBS Sports is synonymous with iconic sports broadcasting and it is incredible to now have Bellator MMA included in that family. I would like to thank Paramount Network, formerly Spike TV, for the years of support that helped build Bellator into the organization that it is today, and this news marks yet another exciting relationship between two ViacomCBS properties. I look forward to bringing the biggest fights, featuring the top athletes in the world, live to CBS Sports Network and introducing Bellator to an entirely new audience this fall.”

For more information on upcoming fight cards and where to watch them, head to Bellator.com.