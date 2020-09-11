CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of UIC nurses still plan to strike Saturday morning despite a restraining order granted by a Cook County judge Friday. That order will prevent some critical care nurses from joining the strike because it would present a danger to the public, but one of the nurses tells CBS 2’s Tara Molina they will strike anyway.

The judge’s order prevents hundreds of nurses from joining the planned week-long strike, deeming their work essential to public health and safety. One nurse says she will join the strike, report to work, and then go strike again.

“We’ve lost faith in management,” said Nurse Jeanette Alvarez-Basem.

Alvarez-Basem, a nurse of more than 30 years with more than 18 years at UIC, said for her the strike boils down to two feelings.

“Disrespected. Unbelievably unhappy,” she said.

While she is technically not allowed to walk off the job as a nurse in the medical intensive care unit covered by the temporary restraining order the judge signed Friday, she will report for her shift and then outside to the picket line.

“We will strike before and after our shifts because we believe it’s an unfair practice right now,” she said.

Earlier this week nurses lit candles honoring their coworkers who have died from COVID-19. They say they still don’t have appropriate personal protective equipment.

The strike stems from contract negotiations. Their contract expired in August but was extended through September. One of the biggest sticking points is setting a limit on the number of patients that can be assigned, which is known as safe patient limits.

Despite more than 20 meetings with hospital leaders, the union still isn’t happy with what’s on the table.

“I think they should be scared. There’s going to be over 900 nurses not at the bedside for them,” Alvarez-Basem said to patients concerned about how the strike will affect their safety.

The hospital’s CEO released a statement Friday detailing their efforts to continue bargaining to prevent Saturday’s strike, noting that they are prepared to continue safe patient care during a strike. Below is the full statement: