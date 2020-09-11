Dolphins-Patriots Preview: Tom Brady's Departure Ushers In A New Era In New EnglandThe Miami Dolphins open up their season on the road against the New England Patriots as the balance of power in the AFC East shifts.

Bellator MMA Set To Air On CBS Sports Network Beginning October 1 With Bellator 247CBS Sports Network will be the new home for live Bellator events beginning in October with Bellator 247.

Bears vs. Detroit Lions: Three Things To Watch In Season OpenerIs it the first game of a breakthrough season for Mitchell Trubisky and the offense or the beginning of the end for Trubisky, Ryan Pace, and others?

'I've Always Enjoyed Playing, But There Is A Different Feel Of Excitement': Cat Osterman On New Professional Softball League Athletes UnlimitedThe 2x Olympian talks about playing in the new professional softball league called Athletes Unlimited and how this experience is helping her prepare for the 2021 Olympics.

Virginia McCaskey To Head To Detroit To Watch Bears' Opener; Bears Hope To See Return Of Fans At Soldier Field This SeasonThe Bears will not be having any fans at Soldier Field to start the season, but one of their biggest fans will be traveling to Detroit to watch their opener.

Former Chicago Bears Player Josh Bellamy Charged In $24M COVID-Relief Fraud SchemeBellamy has been charged in a federal criminal complaint with fraudulently obtaining $1.2 million in coronavirus relief funds and spending the money at a South Florida hotel and casino and on luxury goods such as Dior, Gucci and other designer items.