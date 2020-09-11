CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office informed aldermen and their staff on Friday that someone has sent out emails from a fake account that was set up in her name.
“To ensure all aldermen and their staff were aware of the matter, the City communicated that they should be careful when opening emails from external, non-City accounts,” the mayor’s office said in a statement Friday afternoon. “Furthermore, we provided additional guidance from the City’s Cyber Safety Newsletter on how to protect against potential phishing and fraudulent emails.”
It was not clear how many aldermen or staffers received emails from the fake account.
Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th), who is one of the mayor’s most outspoken critics, and has frequently butted heads with Lightfoot since she took office, joked about the fake email account on Twitter, writing “Oh what the hell….even fake Lori doesn’t talk to me.”
Oh what the hell….even fake Lori doesn’t talk to me https://t.co/0pojE7diKM
— Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RLopez15thWard) September 11, 2020