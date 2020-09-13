CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were shot Sunday afternoon in Englewood, and one of them was killed.
The shooting happened at 3:58 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Bishop Street.
The victims were on a porch on the block when a vehicle passed by and two assailants got out and opened fire striking them all.
A 35-year-old man was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital of Cook County. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the right hip and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A 60-year-old man was suffered a graze wound to the lower back and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, and a 26-year-old woman was shot in the right hand and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.
No one was in custody early Sunday evening. Area One detectives were investigating.