CHICAGO (CBS) — An unofficial parade to celebrate the Mexican Independence Day led to multiple street closures downtown early Sunday morning. Mexican Independence Day isn’t until Wednesday, but the celebrations started this weekend.
Police had to shut down several streets, including Wacker Drive and Wabash Avenue, for hours. Squad cars remained in the area Sunday morning, but the intersection had reopened by 7 a.m.
The caravan rolled in with some people honking, cheering and waving the Mexican flag throughout the Loop.
Police made the decision to shut down several streets to prevent people from congregating. Squad cars and barricades blocked off access to several intersections.
The closures overnight caused some problems for many drivers. At some point traffic was diverted to Lake Shore Drive.
Police responded to a crash involving two cars on Lake Shore Drive around 11 p.m. Two people in one car were taken to the hospital but expected to be OK. Police are still looking for two others who ran off after the crash.
Chicago police say there were no major problems with the celebration