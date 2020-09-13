ORLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) — A southwest suburban trampoline park was trying to bounce back Sunday from some serious safety violations, after hundreds of people packed into the place – which led to a fight and arrests.

As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported Sunday night, the Village of Orland Park is threatening to revoke the business license for Sky Zone Trampoline Park, at 66 Orland Square Dr.

Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said it comes down to capacity laws and has nothing to do with safety rules surrounding COVID-19. On Sunday, the trampoline park remained open, but not everyone was let in.

An hour before the official closing Sunday at Sky Zone Trampoline Park, its manager turned people away – telling Graves that it was because of capacity limits.

Some people were upset, as the place was still bouncing with excitement on Sunday.

“My son had a birthday party,” said patron Walter Jones. “It was beautiful.”

But the scene was much different on Saturday night, as seen on social media videos. Crowds of young people were seen waiting in the parking lot, where police said “disruptions” happened.

This came after officers responded to a fight that broke out earlier inside. Police said they had to wait around until everyone found rides home.

Mayor Pekau blamed the business for exceeding its 260 person limit by thousands.

“My family’s been coming here a long time, but I’ve never seen an issue with it,” Jones said.

In a departure from its look during the day, Sky Zone’s website said it transforms into a “glow party” with dancing on Saturday nights from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.

On Sunday night, the village said it is in the process of revoking the business license at Sky Zone.

“We’ve had a lot of memories since my son was little – was really little, but you know, if it’s got to go, it’s got to go,” Jones said.

The village cited the trampoline park with reckless conduct and fire code violations. The mayor said police arrested three young people for fighting.

CBS 2 reached out to Sky Zone’s corporate officer for comment. There was no comment for them nor from the manager Graves spoke to on Sunday.