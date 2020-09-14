CHICAGO (CBS) — To help the millions of Americans struggling to land a job, Amazon will host a virtual career day on Wednesday, hiring for nearly 750 positions across Illinois.
Those who attend the online career day can learn about Amazon’s different job offerings, from customer service roles to business development positions.
Career advice experts and Amazon executives will host interviews and panel discussions during the three-hour virtual event.
The company has 33,000 jobs available, including 749 in Illinois — 392 in Chicago.
To register for the event and apply for open positions, visit amazoncareerday.com.