CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2’s Irika Sargent may be an evening anchor, but Monday morning she became a guest reader on “Live From the Library” through the Chicago Public Library.
Sargent read Poor Louie by Tony Fucile and then The Breaking News by Sarah Lynne Reul on Facebook Live. She said it took her months to choose a book.
“I loved two of them so much I ended up choosing both!” She said.
The Chicago Public Library is offering readings for kids by Chicagoans. Former President Barack, First Lady Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey have been past guest readers.
You can catch the readings weekdays on the CPL’s Facebook and Instagram pages.