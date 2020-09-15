DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mugo Odigwe
Filed Under:Fire, High-Rise Fire, Maggie Daley Park, The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)– Six people were injured in a high-rise fire in The Loop early Tuesday morning.

The building, at 400 East Randolph, located near Maggie Daley Park, caught fire sometime after 12:30 a.m. The fire was located in a single unit on the 32nd floor and it appears to be electrical in nature, but the cause is unknown.

While responding to the fire, five firefighters became temporarily stuck in an elevator. They were not injured.

A 60-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man, who live on the 32nd floor of the building, are in the hospital in serious condition. A third person was also taken to the hospital, but his condition was not serious.

Most of the people injured are suffering from smoke inhalation.

A resident’s pet died in the fire. The fire was struck out around 1:30 a.m.